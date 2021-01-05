Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.60.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub lowered Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

NYSE:ENR traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.00. 3,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,414. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.17. Energizer has a 52 week low of $26.60 and a 52 week high of $53.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.99 million. Energizer had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 42.70%. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Energizer announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 7,500,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Energizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Energizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Energizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Energizer by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Energizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

