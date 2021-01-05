Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.33.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALTM. ValuEngine raised Altus Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Altus Midstream from $10.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altus Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub cut Altus Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Altus Midstream from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altus Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Altus Midstream by 5,603.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 86,130 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Altus Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altus Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Altus Midstream by 257.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 464,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 334,800 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTM traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $46.78. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,620. Altus Midstream has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $58.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.82. The company has a market cap of $759.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 3.95.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.21). Altus Midstream had a negative net margin of 255.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,952.50%. The business had revenue of $40.17 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altus Midstream will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.83%.

About Altus Midstream

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its assets included approximately 178 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 55 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks.

