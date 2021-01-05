Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.25.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OMER shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Omeros in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub raised Omeros from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Omeros from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Omeros in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Omeros alerts:

OMER traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,060. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.73. The company has a market capitalization of $887.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.64. Omeros has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $25.46.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $26.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.75 million. Research analysts predict that Omeros will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Omeros by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 10,943 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omeros by 98.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 74,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 36,884 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros in the third quarter worth about $459,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Omeros by 225.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after buying an additional 306,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omeros by 9.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. 58.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.