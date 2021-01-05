Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CEQP shares. Capital One Financial downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 78.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,214,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,366,000 after buying an additional 975,034 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 2.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 140.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 47.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.00. 4,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,668. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 3.70. Crestwood Equity Partners has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $32.97.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The pipeline company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $519.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.78 million. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services for natural gas.

