DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, 140166 began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a positive rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $160.92.

Shares of NYSE DASH traded up $3.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $142.49. The company had a trading volume of 14,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,443,626. DoorDash has a 52-week low of $135.38 and a 52-week high of $195.50.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

