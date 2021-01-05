McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.20.

MCFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Pritchard Capital began coverage on McAfee in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on McAfee in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on McAfee in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of McAfee in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFE traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,906. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.38. McAfee has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $19.78.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.23 million. Equities analysts forecast that McAfee will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd.

In other news, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 3,788,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $71,603,349.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 408,340 shares of McAfee stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $7,717,626.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

