Aragon 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $22.90 Million (ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Aragon has a market cap of $134.18 million and approximately $22.90 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aragon has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar. One Aragon token can currently be purchased for about $3.39 or 0.00010438 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aragon alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00045089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006999 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00039654 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $115.47 or 0.00355781 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014818 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00024749 BTC.

Aragon Profile

Aragon (ANT) is a token. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 tokens. The official website for Aragon is aragon.org . Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org

Aragon Token Trading

Aragon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ANTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Aragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aragon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.