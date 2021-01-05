Beam Therapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 6,234 call options on the company. This is an increase of 861% compared to the average daily volume of 649 call options.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BEAM. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEAM. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 1.4% during the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 91,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAM traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.92. 25,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,052. Beam Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $100.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.93.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 529,075.00% and a negative return on equity of 103.41%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing therapies for the development of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; CAR-T cell therapies for pediatric T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and pediatric acute myeloid leukemia; therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1A; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders.

