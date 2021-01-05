TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.08.

A number of brokerages have commented on TAL. Zacks Investment Research raised TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TAL Education Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on TAL Education Group from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on TAL Education Group from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TAL. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in TAL Education Group by 36.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in TAL Education Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 60.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TAL Education Group stock traded down $1.51 on Tuesday, reaching $67.71. 88,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,473,650. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.27. The company has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,778.78 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.22. TAL Education Group has a 52 week low of $44.24 and a 52 week high of $83.68.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.21%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

