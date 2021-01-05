Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.11.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FUN shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Cedar Fair from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Akaris Global Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,908,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 374.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 50,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 39,721 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 43.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,444,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,766,000 after buying an additional 1,351,173 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 42.2% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 258,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,269,000 after buying an additional 76,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 24.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 541,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,824,000 after buying an additional 106,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUN traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,180. Cedar Fair has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $56.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.72.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($2.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.98) by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.08 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 159.40% and a negative net margin of 119.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cedar Fair will post -8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

