AdEx Price Down 3.4% Over Last Week (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. During the last week, AdEx has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. One AdEx token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on exchanges. AdEx has a market cap of $15.25 million and approximately $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AdEx alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00045089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006999 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00039654 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.47 or 0.00355781 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014818 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00024749 BTC.

AdEx Token Profile

AdEx (CRYPTO:ADX) is a token. It launched on July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

AdEx Token Trading

AdEx can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ADXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for AdEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.