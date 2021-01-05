Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on GMS (NYSE:GMS)

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 6,028 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,091% compared to the average volume of 506 call options.

Shares of GMS traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.98. 4,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,428. GMS has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $34.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.98 and a 200 day moving average of $26.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.30 and a beta of 2.11.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $812.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.07 million. GMS had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that GMS will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of GMS by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after buying an additional 338,959 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in GMS by 48.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 44,700 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in GMS by 3.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in GMS by 5.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in GMS by 132.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens lowered GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Barclays lowered shares of GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of GMS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

