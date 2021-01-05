Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on GMS (NYSE:GMS)

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 6,028 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,091% compared to the average volume of 506 call options.
Shares of GMS traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.98. 4,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,428. GMS has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $34.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.98 and a 200 day moving average of $26.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.30 and a beta of 2.11.
GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $812.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.07 million. GMS had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that GMS will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens lowered GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Barclays lowered shares of GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of GMS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.
GMS Company Profile
GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.
