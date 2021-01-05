Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.70.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRCY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total value of $96,837.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,901,388.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,548 shares of company stock worth $1,036,878. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRCY. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $180,000. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRCY traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.65. 1,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,611. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.20 and its 200-day moving average is $76.15. Mercury Systems has a fifty-two week low of $52.24 and a fifty-two week high of $96.29.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $205.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mercury Systems will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

