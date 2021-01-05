Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) will report ($0.42) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the lowest is ($0.76). Guardant Health reported earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full-year earnings of ($2.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($1.91). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($0.87). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.44). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. The company had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Guardant Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

In other news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $72,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total transaction of $621,429.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,590.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,073,097 shares of company stock valued at $715,356,929. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Guardant Health by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Guardant Health by 1.6% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Guardant Health by 1.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its stake in Guardant Health by 5.1% in the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in Guardant Health by 98.5% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 76.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GH traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.83. 9,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,738. Guardant Health has a 1 year low of $55.90 and a 1 year high of $138.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.93 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.00.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

