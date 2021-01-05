Bitcoin Confidential Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Confidential has a market capitalization of $989,546.83 and approximately $3,768.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade and STEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Confidential alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00045153 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00007029 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00039551 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $115.00 or 0.00353835 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00014830 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00024742 BTC.

About Bitcoin Confidential

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a coin. Its launch date was June 28th, 2018. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

Bitcoin Confidential can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Confidential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Confidential and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.