Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.73.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fortive from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Fortive from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fortive in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fortive from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

In other news, VP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 15,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $979,007.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Lico sold 261,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $16,058,969.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 339,420 shares of company stock valued at $21,395,729. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,027,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,558,027,000 after buying an additional 253,327 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,080,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,005,000 after buying an additional 43,230 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth $228,630,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,641,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,288,000 after buying an additional 161,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,619,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,401,000 after buying an additional 331,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Fortive stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.50. 16,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,484,206. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.24 and a 200 day moving average of $70.66. Fortive has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortive will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.05%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

