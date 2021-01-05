Happycoin Price Down 42.8% This Week (HPC)

Happycoin (CURRENCY:HPC) traded down 21.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 5th. Happycoin has a total market cap of $296,616.00 and $2,782.00 worth of Happycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Happycoin has traded down 42.8% against the US dollar. One Happycoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Happycoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.59 or 0.00272584 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00038074 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 93.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.34 or 0.01293361 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000041 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001032 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Happycoin Profile

Happycoin (HPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Happycoin’s total supply is 25,425,757 coins. Happycoin’s official Twitter account is @happycoin5 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Happycoin’s official website is happycointech.org

Happycoin Coin Trading

Happycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Happycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Happycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Happycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HPCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Happycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Happycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.