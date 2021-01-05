EasyFi (EASY) Trading 2.3% Higher This Week

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EASY) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. EasyFi has a total market cap of $2.20 million and approximately $3.30 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EasyFi has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. One EasyFi token can currently be bought for $4.13 or 0.00012708 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003081 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00030030 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.52 or 0.00309291 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00124265 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $166.65 or 0.00512764 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00049891 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.28 or 0.00271635 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00018106 BTC.

About EasyFi

EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 531,625 tokens. The official message board for EasyFi is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . The official website for EasyFi is easyfi.network

Buying and Selling EasyFi

EasyFi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

