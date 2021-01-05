Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd Has $31.84 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd reduced its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 62.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 116,572 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 193,428 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 6.0% of Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $31,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FB. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 25,721 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in Facebook by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 26,072 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,122,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.6% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 36,632 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,077,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.4% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 61,960 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,227,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. 59.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.06, for a total value of $112,063.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,030.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 973,560 shares of company stock worth $268,498,283. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded up $2.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $271.55. 199,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,452,803. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $275.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.81.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

