36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) Shares Gap Up to $3.03

Shares of 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.03, but opened at $3.46. 36Kr shares last traded at $3.46, with a volume of 3,450 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine raised 36Kr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.16. The company has a market cap of $129.35 million and a PE ratio of -6.18.

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. 36Kr had a negative return on equity of 28.36% and a negative net margin of 26.18%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 36Kr stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

36Kr

36Kr Holdings Inc offers content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare.

