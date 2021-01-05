JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $93.39

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $93.39 and last traded at $93.01, with a volume of 483403 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.33.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub raised JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on JD.com from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on JD.com from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. JD.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.52.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 880.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 18,572 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JD.com by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 66,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $526,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in JD.com by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,698 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in JD.com by 361.8% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 29,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 22,903 shares during the last quarter. 40.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
JD.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:JD)
JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.
Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?
Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.