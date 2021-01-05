JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $93.39

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $93.39 and last traded at $93.01, with a volume of 483403 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.33.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub raised JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on JD.com from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on JD.com from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. JD.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.52.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $3.06. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.93 billion. Analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 880.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 18,572 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JD.com by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 66,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $526,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in JD.com by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,698 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in JD.com by 361.8% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 29,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 22,903 shares during the last quarter. 40.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

