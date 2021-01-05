Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.34

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.34 and last traded at $24.80, with a volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.91.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VCTR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Victory Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America cut Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine cut Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Victory Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.53.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $188.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.91 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 43.88% and a net margin of 20.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.09% of the company’s stock.

About Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

