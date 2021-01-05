The Boeing Company (BOE.L) (LON:BOE) Shares Gap Down to $218.38

Shares of The Boeing Company (BOE.L) (LON:BOE) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $218.38, but opened at $204.74. The Boeing Company (BOE.L) shares last traded at $207.85, with a volume of 2,872 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,813.79. The firm has a market cap of £1.17 billion and a PE ratio of -25.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 218.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 452.16.

About The Boeing Company (BOE.L) (LON:BOE)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

