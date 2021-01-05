Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG) Shares Gap Down to $2.72

Shares of Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.72, but opened at $2.54. Glory Star New Media Group shares last traded at $2.52, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.73.

Glory Star New Media Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSMG)

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited provides advertisement and content production services in China. It also engages in the mobile and online advertising, digital media, and entertainment businesses. In addition, the company offers CHEERS app, an e-commerce platform, which provides online store, live streaming, and online games, as well as online short videos, variety shows, and dramas.

