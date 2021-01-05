Ascendant Resources Inc. (ASND.TO) (TSE:ASND) Stock Price Up 14.7%

Ascendant Resources Inc. (ASND.TO) (TSE:ASND)’s share price rose 14.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 129,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 82,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Ascendant Resources Inc. (ASND.TO) from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a report on Monday, October 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.98 million and a PE ratio of -1.53.

Ascendant Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, and gold. Its principal property is the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

