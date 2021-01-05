Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Hits New 52-Week High at $68.14

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $68.14 and last traded at $67.51, with a volume of 13832 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.29.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Trimble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Trimble from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.61.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $792.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.09 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark S. Peek sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $311,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,566,737.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $617,357.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,752,327.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,574 shares of company stock valued at $2,640,843. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Trimble by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,802,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $293,810,000 after acquiring an additional 901,337 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Trimble by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,223,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $205,697,000 after acquiring an additional 33,613 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Trimble by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,266,998 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,722,000 after acquiring an additional 13,808 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG lifted its stake in Trimble by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,032,799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,297,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Trimble by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 929,184 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,131,000 after acquiring an additional 97,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

