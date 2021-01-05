DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Now Covered by Barclays

Analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) in a report issued on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair assumed coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. 140166 assumed coverage on DoorDash in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “positive” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on DoorDash in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.92.

DoorDash stock traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $141.27. 13,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,443,626. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $135.38 and a fifty-two week high of $195.50.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

