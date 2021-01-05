DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DASH. Bank of America initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on DoorDash in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.92.

Shares of DoorDash stock traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $141.27. 13,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,443,626. DoorDash has a 1 year low of $135.38 and a 1 year high of $195.50.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

