Dollars Reaches Market Cap of $4.88 Million (USDX)

Dollars (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. Over the last seven days, Dollars has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One Dollars token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00003142 BTC on popular exchanges. Dollars has a market cap of $4.88 million and $266,685.00 worth of Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00029954 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00123876 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.17 or 0.00249323 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.60 or 0.00514781 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00049736 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.34 or 0.00271341 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00018034 BTC.

Dollars Profile

Dollars’ total supply is 4,875,834 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,770,840 tokens. Dollars’ official website is www.dollarprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Dollars

Dollars can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dollars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

