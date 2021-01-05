KeeperDAO Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.43 Million (ROOK)

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. One KeeperDAO token can now be bought for $147.50 or 0.00453046 BTC on major exchanges. KeeperDAO has a market cap of $5.37 million and $2.43 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, KeeperDAO has traded up 49.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KeeperDAO Token Profile

KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,430 tokens. The official website for KeeperDAO is app.keeperdao.com

KeeperDAO Token Trading

KeeperDAO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeeperDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KeeperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

