VIBE (VIBE) Price Tops $0.0169 on Exchanges

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. One VIBE token can currently be purchased for $0.0169 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VIBE has a market cap of $4.40 million and approximately $84,482.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, VIBE has traded up 7.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00045252 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00007117 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00039172 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $115.62 or 0.00355120 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00014812 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00024751 BTC.

VIBE Token Profile

VIBE is a token. It was first traded on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here

VIBE Token Trading

VIBE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

