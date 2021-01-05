AQR Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 15,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of BrightView by 79.3% in the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 3,620,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,663 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in BrightView by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,137,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,973,000 after buying an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView in the 3rd quarter worth $350,000. Harspring Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrightView during the 3rd quarter worth $656,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of BrightView during the 3rd quarter worth $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Donnelly bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BrightView stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,763. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -37.40 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.41. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $17.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.36.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $608.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.87 million. BrightView had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. Equities analysts predict that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of BrightView in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

