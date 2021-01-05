Park Aerospace (PKE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 7th.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.25 million for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 5.88%.

Shares of NYSE:PKE traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.34. The stock had a trading volume of 782 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,019. Park Aerospace has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $18.06. The company has a market capitalization of $271.88 million, a P/E ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st.

Park Aerospace Company Profile

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

