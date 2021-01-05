Brokerages Anticipate Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) to Announce -$0.66 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) will post ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.54). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($2.63). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.30) to ($2.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Beam Therapeutics.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 529,075.00% and a negative return on equity of 103.41%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th.

Shares of BEAM stock traded up $1.68 on Tuesday, hitting $84.82. The stock had a trading volume of 8,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,052. Beam Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $100.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.04.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing therapies for the development of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; CAR-T cell therapies for pediatric T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and pediatric acute myeloid leukemia; therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1A; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders.

See Also: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beam Therapeutics (BEAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.