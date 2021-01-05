Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) to Strong Sell

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stamps.com is a leading provider of Internet-based postage services. Stamps.com’s service for postage online enables small businesses, enterprises, and consumers to print U.S. Postal Service-approved postage with just a PC, printer and Internet connection, right from their home or office. The Company targets its services to small businesses and home offices, and currently has PC Postage partnerships with Microsoft, EarthLink, HP, NCR, Office Depot, the U.S. Postal Service and others. Stamps.com provides easy, convenient and cost-effective Internet-based services for mailing or shipping letters, packages or parcels. Their PC Postage service is designed to allow individuals, home offices, small businesses or corporations to print US postage using any PC, any ordinary inkjet or laser printer, and an Internet connection. Its PhotoStamps product allows consumers and businesses to turn digital photos, designs or corporate logos into valid US postage. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on STMP. BidaskClub downgraded Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Stamps.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.80.

Shares of NASDAQ STMP traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.14. The stock had a trading volume of 5,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,129. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $196.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.59. Stamps.com has a twelve month low of $73.14 and a twelve month high of $325.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 0.50.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $1.87. Stamps.com had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $193.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stamps.com will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stamps.com news, insider Steve Rifai sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.78, for a total transaction of $375,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Jonathan Bourgoine sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total transaction of $315,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,749 shares of company stock valued at $12,879,849 in the last ninety days. 9.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 9.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,681,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $646,066,000 after acquiring an additional 240,204 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stamps.com by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,819,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $334,143,000 after purchasing an additional 42,105 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Stamps.com by 304.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 665,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,363,000 after buying an additional 501,012 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Stamps.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 547,649 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,956,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Stamps.com by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 191,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,180,000 after acquiring an additional 82,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

