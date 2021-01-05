Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $158.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.34% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Skyworks is well-positioned to benefit from accelerated 5G deployment and increasing demand for 5G handsets. The company’s Sky5 product portfolio facilitated several 5G smartphone launches and its offerings were selected by Samsung, VIVO, and Xiaomi as well as other Tier-1 players. Also, Skyworks’ diversified portfolio positions it well to capitalize on momentum witnessed across telemedicine along with remote work, online learning, and video streaming, triggered by coronavirus crisis. Moreover, Skyworks provided encouraging guidance for first quarter of fiscal 2021. Markedly, shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, supply chain disruptions, macroeconomic uncertainties induced by the COVID-19 crisis and business impacts pertaining to Huawei-ban remain major headwinds, at least in the near term.”

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SWKS. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.96.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded up $3.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.38. The company had a trading volume of 28,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,274. The company has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $67.90 and a fifty-two week high of $158.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.34 and its 200-day moving average is $141.59.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $956.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $951,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,598.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.71, for a total value of $156,286.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,627.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,794 shares of company stock worth $9,099,716 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,636,293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,129,580,000 after buying an additional 653,069 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 21.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,224,838 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $469,214,000 after acquiring an additional 564,004 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 95.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,376,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $200,230,000 after purchasing an additional 670,598 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,243,417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $158,983,000 after buying an additional 142,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 6.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,119,902 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $162,946,000 after purchasing an additional 72,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skyworks Solutions (SWKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.