Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Talos Energy LLC engages in exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates primarily in the Gulf of Mexico and in the shallow waters off the coast of Mexico. Talos Energy LLC, formerly known as Stone Energy Corporation, is based in Houston, Texas. “

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TALO. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Talos Energy from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Talos Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

NYSE TALO traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Talos Energy has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $31.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.80 million, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 3.22.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04). Talos Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $135.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.68 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Talos Energy will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,568,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,013,000 after purchasing an additional 705,894 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 8.0% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,603,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,343,000 after buying an additional 118,729 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 627,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 225,617 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 385,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 14,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 348,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Talos Energy (TALO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.