FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) Downgraded by Needham & Company LLC to Hold

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) was downgraded by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Tuesday. William Blair cut FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.
Shares of NASDAQ FLIR opened at $52.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.52. FLIR Systems has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 49.75 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.54.
In other FLIR Systems news, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $1,077,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLIR. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in FLIR Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in FLIR Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in FLIR Systems by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in FLIR Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in FLIR Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.
About FLIR Systems
FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.
