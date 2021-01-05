Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

KC stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.65. 11,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,825,265. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.14. Kingsoft Cloud has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $49.92.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.