Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jan 5th, 2021


Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th.

KC stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.65. 11,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,825,265. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.14. Kingsoft Cloud has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $49.92.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

