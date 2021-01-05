Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 170 by Barclays

Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD) has been assigned a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price by Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.47% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group set a GBX 192 ($2.51) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 175.93 ($2.30).

LON VOD traded up GBX 0.02 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 123.66 ($1.62). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,919,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,217,211. The firm has a market capitalization of £33.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 92.76 ($1.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 158.50 ($2.07). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 125.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 117.64.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

