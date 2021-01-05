Brokerages Expect The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to report earnings of $1.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Clorox’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.51 and the highest is $1.77. The Clorox posted earnings of $1.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Clorox will report full year earnings of $8.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $8.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.61 to $8.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Clorox.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a report on Sunday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Clorox in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.53.

In other news, EVP Laura Stein sold 19,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.46, for a total transaction of $4,186,387.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,874,812.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William S. Bailey sold 15,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.47, for a total transaction of $3,211,271.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,447 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,084.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 473,319 shares of company stock valued at $95,666,491. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in The Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 75.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Clorox stock traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $198.01. 12,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,719,085. The Clorox has a 12-month low of $150.95 and a 12-month high of $239.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.33%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

