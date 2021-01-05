Private Trust Co. NA Grows Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 73.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PM. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Argus cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Edward Jones cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.55.

NYSE PM traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.12. 46,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,409,025. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $90.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.06. The company has a market capitalization of $127.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

