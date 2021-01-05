Private Trust Co. NA Increases Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of ASML by 241.7% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 382.4% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in ASML by 152.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 96 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 17.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ASML. BidaskClub raised ASML from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $456.75.

ASML stock traded down $1.46 on Tuesday, reaching $498.54. The company had a trading volume of 13,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,121. The company’s fifty day moving average is $457.13 and its 200 day moving average is $396.05. The company has a market cap of $209.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.93, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.92. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $191.25 and a 1 year high of $504.75.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

