Private Trust Co. NA Sells 3,591 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 164,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,591 shares during the period. Kellogg makes up about 1.7% of Private Trust Co. NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $10,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of K. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 15.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 478,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,590,000 after buying an additional 65,741 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 24,261 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Kellogg by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 966,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,830,000 after purchasing an additional 145,710 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kellogg by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,326,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401,039 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the second quarter valued at $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.57.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $5,276,645.56. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $5,544,211.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 500,001 shares of company stock worth $32,003,398 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of K stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $61.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.59. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $52.66 and a fifty-two week high of $72.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.76.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

