Private Trust Co. NA Has $6.32 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,714 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.1% of Private Trust Co. NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Weil Company Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 2.0% during the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 1,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 5.0% in the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 60,210 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total value of $20,296,188.90. Insiders sold 511,710 shares of company stock worth $162,412,135 over the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MA stock traded down $4.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $347.46. 45,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,699,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $338.11 and a 200-day moving average of $326.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.39 billion, a PE ratio of 52.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Mastercard from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.82.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.