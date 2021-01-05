Private Trust Co. NA Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.8% of Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acorns Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $199,763,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $86,759,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 994,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,924,000 after acquiring an additional 317,152 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,509,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,778,000 after purchasing an additional 184,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,253,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,541,000 after purchasing an additional 179,397 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $2.44 on Tuesday, hitting $228.74. 64,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,621,795. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.72. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $117.87 and a 12 month high of $232.79.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

