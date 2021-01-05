Private Trust Co. NA Reduces Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,308 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 0.7% of Private Trust Co. NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 25,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.8% during the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 41,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 21.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,853,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,305,000 after purchasing an additional 322,249 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. BidaskClub raised shares of AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.50.

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.89. The company had a trading volume of 79,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,448,286. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.21 and a 200-day moving average of $95.49. The company has a market cap of $185.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $109.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

