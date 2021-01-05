Private Trust Co. NA Decreases Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,676 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,467 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 680 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of UNP traded up $1.45 on Tuesday, reaching $204.46. The stock had a trading volume of 25,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,448,296. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $211.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.37 and a 200 day moving average of $191.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. Bank of America increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.38.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.