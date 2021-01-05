iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Acquired by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 45.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,258 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 26,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 23,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 15,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter.

EEM traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.81. 870,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,879,688. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.66. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $30.09 and a 12 month high of $52.81.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

