Private Trust Co. NA Has $2.77 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amgen from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Amgen from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.92.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $1.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.83. 23,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,802,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.05 and a 1-year high of $264.97. The company has a market cap of $130.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $226.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.47.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

